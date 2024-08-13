Georgia Football Freshmen Ready to Make an Impact in Year One
Georgia football has a group of freshmen who are ready to make an impact in year one during the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to embark on their 2024 college football season as the favorites to win the national title. A major reason for that is due to the amount of returning players the Bulldogs have despite having eight draft selections this offseason. Those veteran players are set have a major impact on the season, but it's not just the older guys that will have an impact on this season. There's a group of true freshman that will likely see the field not just at some point this year, but likely early on in the year.
Georgia was crowned with having the number one recruiting class in the nation for 2024 and that's already showing up on the football field. Several freshmen are already making waves at fall camp and have set the expectation that they will see the field this season. Those names are running back Nate Frazier, defensive back Ellis Robinson and safety KJ Bolden.
Frazier is a significant name in this group because he did not arrive at Georgia until the summer. He did not practice with the team in the spring, but he has certainly played like it over the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately for Frazier, Georgia has a loaded running back room after the addition of Trevor Etienne from Florida and Branson Robinson working his way back from injury, but fans can still expect to see the true freshman toting the rock in 2024.
Robinson is in a similar predicament as Frazier in regard to depth at the position. Georgia returns starting defensive back Daylen Everette while Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris are battling it out for the second starting spot. That does however leave Robinson in a position to be on the two-deep and likely means he will see the field in his first season as a college football player.
Bolden is the name everyone has had circled in this class, partially due to what Georgia lost in the draft this year. Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith both are now in the professional football league which left Malaki Starks are the only returning safety. The Bulldogs do have Dan Jackson who is a returning veteran and has starting experience, but Bolden has shown flashes that he is ready to be a contributor on defense. Much like Georgia did with Starks his freshman season, don't be surprised if head coach Kirby Smart and his defensive staff throw him out there early in the season to see what he is made of.
Other names that deserve to be mentioned in this group is wide receiver Sacovie White, offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun and the group of freshmen linebackers Justin Williams, Chris Cole, and Kris Jones. Those names might not see the field as much as the other three players that have already been mentioned, but fans can expect to see them on the field at some point this season.
