Georgia Lands Four Star LB Prospect Shadarius Toodle
Georgia continues to strengthen its 2026 class, adding to its already impressive 2026 class that includes notable five-star QB Jared Curtis, four-star Jordan Smith, and four-star Zech Fort.
They added another four-star to the collection after landing Shadarius Toodle on Sunday. Toodle had been committed to Auburn since July of 2024.
The push for Toodle took a pleasant turn when the Bulldogs hosted Toodle for an official visit on May 16-18th. Georgia defensive coordinator and OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe also came to see Toodle for an at-home visit. Toodle had this to say about the Bulldogs after the official visit, per Jeremy Johnson of On3.
“I feel like Georgia is number one on my list right now, but I’m going to go on my official visits and see,” Toodle said.
It became a reality on Sunday, and one Georgia fans should be excited for. Toodle brings tenacity and a sideline to sideline presence to the Bulldogs.
This past year for Cottage Hill Christian Academy, Toodle finished with a team-high 157 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. On offense, he finished with 494 total yards and three touchdowns. One of the most impressive stats is he had three games with 20 tackles in a game. His most impressive came in the season opener against Washington County (AL) where he finished with 20 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Toodle is ranked as a four-star prospect on every major recruiting platform. According to On3 Industry Rankings, he is ranked as the No. 8 LB, the NO. 9 player in Alabama, and the No. 138 player nationally.
Georgia is known for putting linebackers into the NFL and developing them at a high level. Notable names include Roquan Smith (Ravens), Nakobe Dean (Eagles) and most notably in the 2025 NFL Draft Smael Mondon (Eagles), and Jalon Walker (Panthers). Coach Schumann has built quite a reputation and high-ranking linebacking prospects want to play for him.
The Bulldogs recruiting has been on a tear lately. Toodle marks the second flip in the past few weeks for the Bulldogs. Georgia flipped four star cornerback Caden Harris from Vanderbilt to Georgia last week. The Bulldogs also landed one of the best offensive tackles in Ekene Ogboko when he announced his pledge to the Bulldogs last week.
