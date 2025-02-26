Georgia LB, Jalon Walker Discusses Time With Bulldogs, What He Expects In the NFL
Georgia LB, Jalon Walker is a projected first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He spoke to the media on Wednesday prior to the combine about all the things he's learned throughout this process.
Georgia LB, Jalon Walker enterred the Bulldogs program as a highly-touted outside linebacker out of Salisbury, North Carolina. The son of a longtime college football coach, Walker had to wait his turn at the University of Georgia. As a player tasked with cross-training at both inside linebacker and outside linebacker for the Bulldogs, Walker excelled in his lone year of starting as a junior and is now a projected first round pick.
Walker spoke to the media in Indianapolis this week as he prepares for the NFL Combine.
Carolina background and being potentially drafted by the Panthers:
It all starts with my dad being a football coach. I was born in Conway, South Carolina, he was the head coach at Catawba college in Salisbury, North Carolina so it was an easy transition for the family. It would be a great opportunity to just stay at home. I don't have many family members that don't live in the Carolinas.
On his preferred position:
I feel like I'm better at being that chess piece. Being an inside linebacker, outside linebacker, sometimes playing that nickel, star, sam position increases not only my value, but the team's value. You never really know what to prepare for that week against us.
On Maximizing His One Year as a Starter at Georgia:
Time is the enemy of all of us. You don't get a lot of it. My time at Georgia, I had a plan this year to make sure I'm here right now. Taking my preparation through the preseason and going towards training and attacking it with all efforts, attacking the playbook and making sure I'm in the best possible position.
