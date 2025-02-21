Georgia Linebacker Jalon Walker Projected to Dominate the NFL Combine
Former Georgia football player Jalon Walker is projected to absolutely dominate the NFL Combine.
The NFL Combine is next week and it is one of the last opportunities for players to boost their draft stock before the draft arrives in the month of April. Sometimes a strong performance at the combine is all a player needs to lock themselves down as a first-round prospect or even boost them into the first overall pick range.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released his 'freak list' of players that could show off at the combine next week. One former Georgia Bulldog that made the list was linebacker Jalon Walker, who Feldman penciled in at No. 5 overall on the list. Walker isn't just expected to be a standout performer but he's expected to absolutely dominate the event.
"The 6-2, 245-pound junior was a problem for offenses as an off-the-ball linebacker and as a ferocious pass rusher," Feldman wrote. "His closing speed is scary. Walker won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker after making 60 tackles and 10.5 TFLs and notching 6.5 sacks. He dominated Texas in two games, producing six combined TFLs and four sacks. Georgia coaches think he could run in the 4.4s in Indy and vertical jump around 36 inches."
Walker surged onto the scene this past season with the Bulldogs. So much so, he's now expected to be a top 15 pick in the NFL draft this year. The Georgia linebacker was consistently making plays in the backfield this season and became a quarterback nightmare on a down to down basis.
The tape speaks for itself but if Walker goes and dominates the Combine like Feldman is projecting him, he might just lock himself down as a top 10 pick this year.
