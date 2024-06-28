Georgia Making a Strong Case for Five Star LB Tyler Atkinson
The Georgia Bulldogs have had quite a bit of success under head coach Kirby Smart, to say the least. They've won two national titles, reached three College Football Playoffs, and they've managed to become one of the nation's premier recruiting powerhouses.
A large part of that success on the recruiting trail happens to come from the in-state production of talent here in Georgia. The Peach State is perennially filled with elite prospects, prospects like consensus five-star Tyler Atkinson. Atkinson has a chance to be the highest rated inside linebacker prospect in the history of the state of Georgia, and as a rising junior, he's getting near a commitment timeline.
He told Dawgs Daily that he was done taking visits for the summer and he might take some visits in season, but he wants to be committed before his senior season starts. So, a recruitment that started in March of 2022 when he received his first Power5 offer from Tennessee.
When it comes to his relationship with Georgia, Atkinson mentioned that he and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann have grown extremely close throughout this process and that when they get together or talk, a lot of the conversations are rarely even football-related, they are relationship-building conversations about life and family. "We talk about football, we talk about life, we've been building this relationship since eighth grade so we have a great one. He's like a great coach to me and we can just talk and life, it's not all about football."
Atkinson visited Ohio State twice this spring and they've worked their way into this recruitment, as have the Auburn Tigers.
WATCH: Tyler Atkinson Is A WARRANTED Five Star
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
