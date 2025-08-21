Georgia NIL Partnership Lands Deal with Doordash Ahead of College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have struck a deal with Door Dash ahead of the college football season.
Earlier in the offseason, it was announced that Georgia had agreed to a partnership with Learfield in hopes of advancing the university's NIL opportunities. That partnership is now in place as Georgia has secured a partnership with DoorDash ahead of the season.
The deal was brokered by Learfield, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The brand's commercial also includes Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rutgers, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas.
The commercial showcases a door dash worker wearing a Georgia sweatshirt and Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg is also featured in the commercial.
Georgia's partnership with Learfield was announced back in June of this year. Learfield acts independently from the university to ensure that Georgia's athletes provide student-athletes with unprecedented tools to build their personal brands, connect with sponsors, and earn income beyond traditional revenue-sharing models.
“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to broad-based excellence and innovation,”said Josh Brooks, UGA Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes are already among the most competitive in the country. Now, they’ll have the infrastructure and support to maximize their NIL potential while strengthening their connection with the Bulldog Nation and beyond.”
Here is what Solly Fulp, the Executive Vice President, NIL Growth & Development at Learfield, had to say about the partnership.
“With the new era of college athletics and on the heels of the House settlement, the importance of creating real NIL opportunities has never been greater. This new alliance between Learfield Impact and Georgia optimizes NIL dealmaking while enhancing the Bulldog student-athlete experience,” said Fulp. “By consolidating all NIL efforts, we’re establishing a full-service partnership that makes it easier for brands to engage, for fans to support, and for student-athletes to maximize their potential through impactful storytelling and strategic marketing campaigns.”
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily