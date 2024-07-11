Georgia Not Ranked No. 1 in Latest College Football Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs did not come in at the top spot in the latest college football rankings.
The 2024 college football season is approaching rapidly and the takes are pouring in. That also means preseason rankings lists are being rolled out and Georgia fans might be a tad bit puzzled about the latest list that got released.
College football analyst Greg McElroy released his preseason top 25 rankings for this college football season and the Georgia Bulldogs came in at number two, right behind Ohio State. Here is some of what McElroy had to say about Georgia:
"In a bit of an upset for some, the Georgia Bulldogs come in at number two. Now I look at Carson Beck and I think he is the best quarterback in the sport. I know some people look at it and they may lean in a different direction because they like to have a bit more dual-threat, maybe they would like to have a bit more athleticism, but I don't care. I look at Carson Beck how he delivers the football, how accurate he is, pushing the ball down the field in the intermediates, how he can layer the football up and over defenders, the fact that he came back was huge. I think he would have been a first round pick no doubt about it had he come out this year."
McElroy cited some questions about the defensive line for the Bulldogs as he felt they got pushed off the ball at times last season and struggled against the run on the perimeter, something they didn't do during their two-year national title run. He also mentioned that he thinks Beck has plenty of weapons to work with on offense this season and that it will be a real strength of theirs during the 2024 college football season.
