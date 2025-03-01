Georgia OL, Tate Ratledge Explains 'Down Year' for Bulldogs Offense
Former Georgia offensive lineman, Tate Ratledge is in Indianapolis, Indiana for The NFL Scouting Combine. He spoke with the media Saturday and explained his reasoning for the down year offensively.
The Georgia Bulldogs didn't quite live up to offensive expectations during the 2024 college football season. They saw a near 10 point per game deduction in total scoring and they sputtered throughout the season offensively.
It's been a hot button issue this offseason within the Georgia fanbase, with fans searching for areas to place the blame on. Former offensive lineman and team captain, Tate Ratledge wasted no time explaining where he thought the primary issue was for Georgia this season.
"If you really watch that film, most of it's on us, it's not coaching. It's execution, taking the right steps, the little things. I think a lot of success, or lack thereof, was on us as players and that starts with us up front and we take full accountability for that."
The schedule was tough enough for Georgia during the 2024 season, with road games @ Alabama, @ Texas, and @ Ole Miss, and combined with a littany of injuries up front along the offensive line. Ratledge said the 2024 football team at Georgia should be remembered for their resiliency.
Ratledge enters the NFL Draft process as a projected 3rd to 5th round draft selection prior to his NFL Scouting Combine performance. The former Bulldog has made it known he will be a full participant here in Indy as well.
