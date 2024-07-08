Georgia Players Announced for SEC Media Days
The list of players headed to SEC Media Days with Kirby Smart have been announced - Carson Beck, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks.
As the offseason progresses and the 2024 college football season inches closer and closer, teams across the SEC have begun setting their sights on the upcoming 2024 season.
One of the biggest events of the offseason is SEC Media Days, where coaches and players
from every team in the conference field questions about their expectations for the coming year. The schedule for what days coaches of the team will speak was recently announced.
Coaches also bring a few players with them for the media to ask questions to and Georgia will be bringing quarterback Carson Beck, defensive end Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks. All three players are considered to be some of the top names in next year's draft class with Beck also having projections of being the potential first overall pick next year.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
