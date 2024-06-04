Georgia Predicted to Lose Two Games on 2024 Football Schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs are entering yet another college football season as the presumed No. 1 team in the country. Thanks to head coach Kirby Smart's ability to acquire some of the nation's top talent and assemble one of the sport's premier rosters. Now, entering his ninth season as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach, he's projected by ESPN's Football Power Index, to have his worst season since the COVID shortned season in 2020 according to the wins and losses projections.
Football Power Index is a power rating that tracks each team's strength relative to an average FBS squad. Teams are rated on offense, defense and special teams, with the values representing points per game. ESPN then uses this Power Index metric to project many different things for a college football program including wins and losses.
The FPI model projects Georgia to win 10.3 games, and lose 2.1 this fall. Two losses on Georgia's 2024 schedule would not be catastrophic. Assuming those two losses come at the hands of two of the three top-ten road opponents they play this year,(Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss) they are more than likely to make the college football playoff.
It's also worth noting that the FPI model doesn't project any football team with 11 wins, therefore the FPI model expects everyone in the sport to have at least two losses, or nearing two losses. Additionally, the model gives Georgia a 79.1% chance to make the playoff, a 31.6% chance of making the national title and a 21% chance of winning that title.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily