Georgia Punter Brett Thorson Seeking NIL Opportunities
Georgia punter Brett Thorson seeking NIL opportunities while home in Australia.
Name, image and likeness has become one of the biggest talking points in college sports. Athletes have the ability to earn money while playing college whether it be through sponsorships or brand deals. However, not every single college athlete is able to earn those deals while at their respected college.
Georgia football punter Brett Thorson is one of these examples. He is from Australia and came to the University of Georgia to play college football, but due to visa status in the United States, Thorson is not able to earn NIL deals when he is in Athens. However, now that he is back home in Australia this summer, Thorson announced he is able to earn those opportunities during his time there. Here is what Thorson posted on social media:
"Due to my visa status as an international student, I am unfortunately not able to benefit from NIL deals in the United States. However, I am excited to currently be home in Australia and can participate in deals and partnerships. If you or your business is interested, you can reach out to me directly or to the Classic City Collective. Go Dawgs! - Brett Thorson"
Thorson has become a fan favorite during his time in Athens. Whether it's pinning opponents deep in their own territory or cracking jokes on social media, Dawg Nation has been very appreciative of Thorson as a Bulldog.
