Georgia QB Carson Beck Shares Conversation With NFL Legend At Manning Passing Academy
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has long had the attention of the NFL. Ever since Beck was the QB chosen to throw to George Pickens and crew during the Georgia Pro Day workout in the lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft, Beck has been on the radar of NFL Scouts and General Managers.
Now, Beck is in Louisiana for the Manning Passing Academy alongside some of the nation's top collegiate signal callers and there are plenty of important people in attendance this week for the three-day event. Legendary NFL head coach, Bill Belichick is at the Manning Passing Academy and he and former Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia took time out of their day to make sure they spoke to Beck.
Beck is currently the No. 1 rated NFL Draft Prospect at the quarterback position entering the 2024 collegiate season. Assuming he plays well in 2024 or at least anything close to the efficiency he played with in 2023, there's reason to believe he will live up to that billing. Belicheck has been rumored to want to get back into coaching, provided the right opportunity as well. So, could this have been a meeting of the minds about future employment?
Or maybe it's just the greatest football coach of all-time just going out of his way to chat up the Georgia quarterback. Either way, a rather special moment one would imagine for Beck.
Georgia begins their 2024 season on August 31st at 12:00 EST inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Clemson Tigers.
List of QBs at Manning Passing Academy
- Carson Beck, Georgia
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
- Jalen Milroe, Bama
- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
- Will Howard, Ohio State
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- Hudson Card, Purdue
- Donovan Smith, Houston
- Graham Mertz, Florida
- Garrett Greene, WVU
- Tyler van Dyke, Wisconsin
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Kyle McCord, Syracuse
- Preston Stone, SMU
- Brady Cook, Mizzou
- KJ Jefferson, UCF
- Will Rogers, Washington
- Grayson McCall, NC State
- Dequan Finn, Toledo
Beck entered the Georgia program as a 4-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida and he had to wait his turn to become the starter at Georgia. After sitting for three straight seasons, Beck finally got his opportunity a year ago. Now, Beck is entering year two as the Georgia starting quarterback. He threw for 3,941 yards on 72.4% with 24 TDs to 6 INTs. Now, entering the 2024 season, Beck is the favorite to win the Heisman in Vegas and will look to avenge a three-point loss in the SEC Championship game agaisnt Alabama, his lone career loss as a starter.
