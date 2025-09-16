Georgia Quarterback Gunner Stockton to Have Jersey Retired
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is set to have his jersey retired at Rabun County High School.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is coming off the best performance of his career. Against the Tennessee Volunteers, he had three total touchdowns, 304 yards and 38 rushing yards. His performance helped lead Georgia to an overtime win over the Volunteers in his first road start.
It was the same style of performance that Stockton showcased on a regular basis at Rabun County High School during his career there, and on Tuesday, his alma mater announced they will be retiring his jersey.
In his high school career, Stockton threw for 13,652 yards, threw for 177 touchdowns and rushed for 77 touchdowns. He tacked on over 4,000 rushing yards over his career as well. He was a four-time All-State selection and broke the state record for passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.
Stockton's biggest introduction to Georgia fans was during the 2024 SEC Championship game when he came in to relieve Carson Beck after he suffered an injury. He would go on to lead Georgia to an SEC title overtime win over Texas and then started for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame.
Stockton has impressed over the last three games and currently ranks third in Heisman odds, according to Fan Duel. His next challenge will be against the Alabama Crimson Tide after the bye week. This will be the first time Alabama has played Georgia in Athens since 2015. Kirby Smart has never coached against Alabama in Sanford Stadium.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily