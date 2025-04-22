Georgia Quarterback Jaden Rashada No Longer Visiting North Carolina
Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada is no longer visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The spring transfer portal window opened up last Wednesday and a new wave of players are now searching for a new home. However, some players from the winter portal are still searching as well. One of them is Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada and after initial reports stated he was set to visit North Carolina, it is not being reported Rashada will no longer be taking a visit to Chapel Hill, according to 247's Chris Hummer.
Rashada joined Georgia's roster last summer and sat behind starting quarterback Carson Beck. Rashada did not see any action with the Bulldogs. He transferred in from Arizona State after his freshman season. In 2023, he threw for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Another school that has been linked to Rashada is Western Kentucky. He took an official visit to the program earlier in the month. Reports also stated that Rashada had visits lined up to UConn and Fresno State. For now though, he remains uncommitted and is still exploring his options.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Chris Peal, DB
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh Horton, DL
- Josh McCray, RB
