Dawgs Daily

Georgia Quarterback Matthew Stafford Shines During Primetime for LA Rams

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford shined during Thursday Night Football for the LA Rams.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford shined during Thursday Night Football for the LA Rams.

The Georgia Bulldogs are on a bye this week which means it's a great opportunity to watch some former Dawgs shine in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings played on Thursday night, and former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford had himself a game.

The Rams defeated the Vikings by a final score of 30-20. Stafford threw for 279 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Perhaps the biggest difference for the Rams in this game was that wide receivers Puca Nacua and Cooper Kupp were healthy and both were on the field last night. Stafford having both of his top receivers back in the mix showed exactly how dangerous they can be on offense.

The Rams are now 3-4 on the season. Stafford continues to prove he is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, despite there being some talks of him potentially being traded. If the Rams keep winning and he keeps putting up numbers like that, it would be hard to make a case to get rid of him.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football