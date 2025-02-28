Georgia RB, Trevor Etienne Explains Why He Chose To Declare Early for The NFL Draft
Former Georgia RB, Trevor Etienne is in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine. He spoke to the media on Friday.
Trevor Etienne entered the Georgia Football program with plenty of anticipation after having put together two solid seasons in the SEC at The University of Florida prior to arriving in Athens. After just one season, he entered the 2025 NFL Draft.
Etienne is in Indianapolis and he explainswhy he chose to come out this year as opposed to returning to Georgia for a fourth and final season in college football.
"I mean, I feel like I was ready to take this next step in life. Come out and show these NFL Scouts who I am, show that what kinda person I am, show that I'm ready to take this next step in life." He went on to say that he felt that he has shown everything he needed to show through three years in college.
Etienne is the hyounger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne, a resource that Trevor says is a tremendous weapon for him. Saying that his brother is what he's trying to be "He's an NFL running back currently, so I have an example right in front of me."
The University of Georgia has announced that its 2025 Pro-Day will be held on March 12th at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the facility where the Bulldogs practice.
The University of Georgia has announced that it will hold its scrimmage on Saturday, April 12th in Sanford Stadium. A time frame and TV Network for this year's event has not been revealed.
