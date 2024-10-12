Georgia Reciever Injured vs Mississippi State
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury while playing the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here is what we know.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their sixth game of the season as they battle with the SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Unfortunately, a Dawg has suffered an injury during the game.
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith appears to have had the wind knocked out after catching a massive pass from Carson Beck. He is currently being attended to by the medical staff.
UPDATE: Smith has since returned to the field of play.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th. 2024
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily