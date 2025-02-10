Georgia Recruiting: Jae Lamar Talks Being a Priority for the Bulldogs
Georgia is looking to add potentially several extremely talented in-state running backs, perhaps led by Colquitt County's Jae Lamar. We caught up with Lamar to update him on his recruitment.
Colquitt County RB, Jae Lamar is not a lifer on the football field. In fact, he's relatively new to the sport. He started playing at 14 years old, and now, entering his senior season at Colquitt County, he's perhaps the biggest in-state target at the running back position for the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6'1, 200 pound back out of Colquitt County High School possesses breakaway speed and a level of dynanism that has vaulted him up the Bulldogs board.
We caught up with Lamar following his performance at the Under Armour Next series in Atlanta to see where his recruitment currently stands.
"Before I was even a thing, before anyone even knew about me, Coach Josh Crawford stopped by my school and he really liked my size. He actually recruited my oldest brother when he was at Western Kentucky. He just already knew the types of abilities I have and he just wanted to see a few games on tape."
In terms of what Lamar is looking for in a potential school, he's looking for a track record of development. "I want to go somewhere where I know that in three or four years, I'm going to be ready to take that next step to the NFL. Somewhere where they are not just building on my body, somewhere that's actually developing me as a player." When asked what schools have already shown that ability, Lamar quickly noted "Georgia and Miami, but every school I'm evaluating I feel like can get me there."
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily