Georgia Remains No. 1 Team in Latest College Football AP Poll Rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs have remained the top team in the country in the latest edition of the college football AP poll rankings.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field for warm ups before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field for warm ups before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
Week one of college football officially came to a close on Monday and now the latest release of the AP Poll rankings has rolled out. Florida State was the only team in the top 10 to not win their football game in week one, and in fact, they have now lost their first two games of the season. There were also several ranked matchups this past weekend that created a bit of a shake-up in the rankings.

As for Georgia, they earned a dominating week one ranked win against Clemson in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday. They won by a final score of 34-3 after only scoring six points in the first half of the football game. It was a typical Georgia win where the defense set the tone and the offense took over as the football game progressed.

AP Poll Week Two Rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Kansas State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. NC State
  25. Clemson

