Georgia Remains No. 1 Team in Latest College Football AP Poll Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs have remained the top team in the country in the latest edition of the college football AP poll rankings.
Week one of college football officially came to a close on Monday and now the latest release of the AP Poll rankings has rolled out. Florida State was the only team in the top 10 to not win their football game in week one, and in fact, they have now lost their first two games of the season. There were also several ranked matchups this past weekend that created a bit of a shake-up in the rankings.
As for Georgia, they earned a dominating week one ranked win against Clemson in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday. They won by a final score of 34-3 after only scoring six points in the first half of the football game. It was a typical Georgia win where the defense set the tone and the offense took over as the football game progressed.
AP Poll Week Two Rankings:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily