Georgia Remains "Top Dawg" in Latest AP Rankings

After a dominating home opener, the Georgia Bulldogs have kept their No.1 spot in the latest AP Poll rankings.

Christian Kirby II

Sep 7, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sidelines against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Week two of the college football season is officially in the books as the sport was treated to a handful of exciting games with surprising outcomes.

The Georgia Bulldogs continued their regular season dominance in their regular season home opener this Saturday as they suffocated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles by a score of 48-3. The Bulldogs' victory was their 41st straight of the regular season.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their impressive win streak as they travel to Lexington, Kentucky next Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats for their first true road game of the 2024 season. According to Vegas Insider, the Bulldogs are currently -21.5 point favorites over the Wildcats.

AP Poll Week Three Rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Oregon
  10. Miami
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Kansas State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Michigan
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Louisville
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa State
  22. Clemson
  23. Nebraska
  24. Boston College
  25. Northern Illinois

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech

