Georgia Remains "Top Dawg" in Latest AP Rankings
After a dominating home opener, the Georgia Bulldogs have kept their No.1 spot in the latest AP Poll rankings.
Week two of the college football season is officially in the books as the sport was treated to a handful of exciting games with surprising outcomes.
The Georgia Bulldogs continued their regular season dominance in their regular season home opener this Saturday as they suffocated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles by a score of 48-3. The Bulldogs' victory was their 41st straight of the regular season.
The Bulldogs will look to continue their impressive win streak as they travel to Lexington, Kentucky next Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats for their first true road game of the 2024 season. According to Vegas Insider, the Bulldogs are currently -21.5 point favorites over the Wildcats.
AP Poll Week Three Rankings:
- Georgia
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Boston College
- Northern Illinois
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
