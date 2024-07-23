Georgia Roster Impact - Transfers That Are Set to Make Bulldogs Better
The Georgia Bulldogs have been the nation's standard on the recruiting trail for quite some time now under head coach Kirby Smart. Since 2017, the Bulldogs haven't finished outside the top-5 in the consensus recruiting rankings. It's been year after year of stacking elite talent from the high school prospect pool provided. However, since the addition of the NCAA Transfer Portal and the ability for players to attain immediate eligibility, Georgia has relied on the portal to be a band-aid to the roster.
The Bulldogs took (11) players out of the transfer portal this offseason, the most in the Kirby Smart era. Let's take a look at the players that will made immediate and drastic impacts on the roster this fall.
Trevor Etienne, RB
Etienne has proven to be one of the conference's most elusive and explosive backs during his time with the rivaled Florida Gators. He enters a Georgia offense that has missed that elusiveness since seemingly the days of D'Andre Swift in that backfield. His abilities were on immediate display during the spring game and with the losses of Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs were in need of a veteran prescence at the position.
Colbie Young, WR
If there was one area where Georgia "struggled" offensively a year ago, it was the redzone. They were a consensus top-5 offense in every category, except for redzone efficiency rates. Georgia finished No. 1 in redzone attempts, but finished 23rd in scoring percentage (89%). Part of that improvement is needing a certified winner in the redzone and that's exactly what the 6'4, 200 pound target in Young provides immediately.
Xzavier McLeod, DT
Georgia has struggled to get immediate pressure on the passer since the departure of Jalen Carter. They finished 65th a year ago in sack per game at just 2.2 per. Suppose there's going to be a sizable improvement. In that case, Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse must take another leap forward but bringing over McLeod from South Carolina could provide another disruptive player into the mix this fall for the Bulldogs.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily