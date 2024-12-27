Georgia Running Back Roderick Robinson Suffers Injury During Practice Leading Up to Matchup vs Notre Dame
The Georgia Bulldogs will be without sophomore running back Roderick Robinson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl according to reports.
The Georgia Bulldogs are already set to be without starting quarterback Carson Beck against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and according to reports, the Bulldogs will be without sophomore running back Roderick Robinson as well. First reported by UGASports.com.
Robinson just recently returned to action for the Bulldogs following a battle with turf toe for the majority of the 2024 season. Sources have indicated that it was a lower body injury that Robinson suffered during practices leading up to the January 1st matchup.
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Wednesday, January 1st. 2025
- Game time: 8:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs to Face Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Sugar Bowl
- Georgia Defensive Player in Transfer Portal To Visit With SEC School
- Gunner Stockton Could Be a Familiar Story for Georgia Football
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily