Georgia’s Brock Bowers Named One of College Football’s Best True Freshmen Since 2000
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has been named one of the best true freshmen in college football history this century.
College football is an extremely difficult and grueling sport that oftentimes requires a growth period among young athletes. Which is why it is so rare for players to contribute meaningful minutes to a team during their true freshman season.
But now and then, a player's talent is so undeniable that even as a freshman, they make an impact on the field. According to CBS Sports, Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is one of these true freshmen, as he was listed as the sixth-best true freshman in college football since 2000.
"Perhaps the best measure of dominance for a freshman in each season is how that player ranked among his peers." Wrote CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. "Brock Bowers stepped onto the field in 2021 and immediately emerged as the Power Four's top tight end."
During his inaugural season in college football, Bowers led the Bulldogs with 882 receiving yards and was the only player on the team to surpass 10 receiving touchdowns that season. His efforts also played a crucial role in the Bulldogs' national championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Bowers followed up his stellar freshman season with back-to-back Mackey Awards (given to the nation's best tight end) and was a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. His accomplishments and achievements have made him arguably one of the greatest players in Georgia Bulldogs history.
