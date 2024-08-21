Georgia's Carson Beck and Malaki Starks Sign NIL Deal with Prestigious Company
Georgia football players Carson Beck and Malaki Starks have signed NIL deals with Beats by Dre.
The Georgia Bulldogs are a little over a week from their 2024 college football season being kicked off against Clemson in Mercedes-Benz stadium. The Bulldogs are entering yet another season where many view them the favorites to win the national title this season, and a large part of that has to do with the players they have returning on their roster.
Two of the more notable names are quarterback Carson Beck and safety Malaki Starks. Both are being projected to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and both will play pivotal roles for Georgia this season. Not only are they notable names on the field though, but they are also big-time personas off the field. On Wednesday, it was announced that Beck and Starks both signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre ahead of the 2024 season. The company signed a total of eleven football players across the country and Georgia was the only school with two.
Georgia's social media page released a promotional video featuring both Beck and Starks.
This is the second time in a week that Beck has been featured in the NIL news. Just last week it was announced that Beck signed an NIL deal with a private jet company located in Athens, Georgia called 'Air Star'. He is one of a few quarterbacks in college football to have a deal with a private jet company, and now he has landed another with Beats by Dre.
