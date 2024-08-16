Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck Signs NIL Deal With Private Jet Company
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck has signed an NIL deal with a private jet company.
There will be a lot of eyes on the Georgia Bulldogs this season as they are considered to be one of the favorites to win the national title at the end of the year. One of those reasons is quarterback Carson Beck is returning as the starter after leading the SEC in passing in his first year as the starter in Athens. He's considered one of the top players in all of college football and he's proving that on and off the field.
Beck went viral on social media not too long ago after it was reported that he had purchased a Lamborghini. Beck has discussed his love for cars, but based on his newest NIL deal, it doesn't look like he will be needing his luxurious car all that much.
The Georgia quarterback has now signed an NIL deal with a private jet company out of Athens, Georgia called 'Air Star Charter'. Beck is not the first college quarterback to receive an NIL deal with a private jet company. Both Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Texas' Quinn Ewers also signed deals this year with private jet companies, so now Beck has joined the mix. The news was posted first by boardroom.
Air Star released this statement about the deal:
"We are thrilled to announce Carson Beck, star Georgia quarterback, as the new Brand Ambassador for AirStar Elite. Carson embodies the values of dedication, excellence, and pursuit of greatness—qualities that resonate deeply with our mission. As a brand that encompasses AirStar Charter and AirStar Flight Support, we are excited to partner with Carson as he represents the elite standards we strive to deliver in luxury private aviation and top-tier aircraft maintenance. Together, we aim to make every journey an extraordinary experience.
Together, we believe that it’s not the destination but the journey that counts. Fly Elite"
Beck is coming off of a tremendous season with Georgia. He helped lead the program to its third straight undefeated regular season and a near third straight college football playoff berth. He also threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, just six interceptions and completed 72.4 percent of his passes. Heading into the 2024 season, Beck's name is pinned up next to the Heisman Trophy and has first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft potential.
The Georgia Bulldogs open up their 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Both teams are ranked inside of the preseason AP top 25.
