Georgia's Carson Beck to Attend Manning Passing Academy
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck is expected to attend the Manning Passing Academy this offseason along with a list of other SEC quarterbacks.
Perhaps the biggest returning asset Georgia has for the 2024 season is quarterback Carson Beck. In his first season as a collegiate starter, Beck impressed with both his arm and his decision-making. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards and completed over 70% of his balls. It was a great first season as the starter and now he is looking to improve upon it.
One way to do that is by getting work in during the offseason and it looks like Beck has found a great way to do that. it was announced that Beck along with a list of other SEC quarterbacks will be attending the Manning Passing Academy.
Beck would not be the first Georgia quarterback to do this during an offseason as Stetson Bennett attended prior to the 2022 season. During that year, Bennett went on to break the single-season passing record at Georgia, become a Heisman finalist and win his second national title as the starter. Not saying that the two things are related, but one can't help but draw a comparison.
Beck is believed to potentially be the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class. Some even would say that he was ready for the NFL after just one season of starting. He will be a pivotal piece to Georgia's success this season and if he manages to put it all together like many think he will, Georgia fans will be in store for a very fun 2024 season.
