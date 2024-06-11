Georgia Holds an Advantage Over Majority of SEC Football Programs
The Georgia Bulldogs will enter the 2024 college football season with an advantage over the majority of SEC programs.
In today's era of college football, retention has not only become a common word used but a massive factor amongst programs. Most think of roster retention in this context due to the transfer portal being a major factor for players jumping schools every offseason, but it plays a role on coaching staffs as well. For the Georgia Bulldogs, that's an area they hold an advantage over the majority of SEC programs.
The Bulldogs did not retain their entire coaching staff this season as they lost defensive backs coach Fran Brown to the Syracuse head coaching job, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and running backs coach Dell McGee to the Georgia State job, but they did hold onto four valuable pieces for every college program: head coach, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach.
Footballscoop released an article that showed the number of programs within each conference that retained all four coaches at those positions this offseason. Georgia was one of four teams in the SEC to do so, alongside Ole Miss, Florida and Texas. Among the Power Four conferences, only 18 programs made the list and the Big 10 only had three make the list.
It may seem like a minimal advantage from an outside perspective but retaining coaches, especially at a perennial contender like Georgia, is massive. The Bulldogs were the only team in the country last year to rank inside the top five for both scoring offense and scoring defense, so holding onto Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann should move the needle for Georgia. Throwing in Kirby Smart who seems to be the consensus top coach in the sport certainly helps the case as well.
Georgia also returns notable pieces on both sides of the football this season, the two biggest names being quarterback Carson Beck and safety Malaki Starks. Compiling that with the fact that Georgia will maintain some consistency on the coaching staff this season as well can make it easier to envision why the Bulldogs are viewed as one of the favorites for the national title this season.
