Georgia's Defense Could Continue an Incredible Streak on Saturday
As Georgia returns for its first home game of the season, the Dawgs' defense could continue this incredible streak.
In the modern era of college football, high-scoring and explosive offenses are king. That is unless you are playing the Georgia Bulldogs of course. The Dawgs' defense has consistently been one of the nation's best under Kirby Smart and has seemed to not miss a beat during the 2024 season.
But for as impressive as Georgia's defense always is, the Bulldogs are currently on a streak that seems impossible in today's era of college football. In the previous two games, Georgia's defense has not allowed a single offensive touchdown and has held two major opponents to just three points each time.
This streak dates back to the Bulldogs' 2023 season when Georgia held fifth-ranked Florida State to just three points in the Orange Bowl and was extended during Georgia's week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
With the Bulldogs set to face a lesser opponent in Tennessee Tech this Saturday, it is extremely possible that the Dawgs' defense holds their opponent to zero offensive touchdowns for the third game in a row.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily