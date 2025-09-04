Georgia's Gunner Stockton Falls in Latest College Football QB Power Rankings
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton falls in latest college football quarterback power rankings.
Gunner Stockton made his debut last weekend as Georgia's full-time starter at quarterback. His performance against Marshall included four total touchdowns, 73 rushing yards, and 190 passing yards. A very solid performance for the Georgia starter.
However, Stockton's performance apparently wasn't enough to wow some of the national media pundits. CBS Sports' David Cobb released his latest quarterback power rankings, and he had Stockton falling down a spot. From 37 to 38.
Now granted, it was against Marshall, but all things considered, Stockton showcased the exact skill set that Georgia fans were hoping to see. He was effective in the run game, played on time in the passing attack and protected the football. That's not to say that it was a flawless performance from Stockton, as there were some opportunities where Stockton could've pushed the ball down field a bit more but chose to play it safe instead.
It will be interesting to see how the opinions of Stockton change as the season progresses. It was no secret that there weren't many outside believers in the Georgia quarterback this offseason, and he will have to continue to earn his respect from the national media by stacking on performances like the one he had in the first week of action.
Georgia will play host to Austin Peay this weekend for game two. This will be Georgia's final out-of-conference game before they make the trip up to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in week three.
