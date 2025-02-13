Georgia's James Cook Seeking Massive Contract Extension with Buffalo Bills
Former Georgia running back James Cook is seeking a contract extension and a pay raise with the Buffalo Bills.
The NFL season officially came to a close earlier this week as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Now offseason talk begins and that starts with the NFL draft but that also means contract negotiations. For one former Bulldog, he is seeking both an extension and a significant pay raise before the 2025 season starts up.
Running back James Cook had yet another impressive season with the Buffalo Bills. He tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and his 4.9 yards per carry average ranked fifth among all running backs with at least 200 carries.
Right now, Cook is still on his rookie contract which was a four year $5,832,057 deal. However, Cook does not plan to play the 2025 season under that contract.
According to Cook, he is seeking a $15 million per year extension. Cook went on Instagram Live on Wednesday and pinned his own comment that said "15 mill year,"per the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. The deal would put him behind only Christian McCaffrey's $19 million per year among running backs.
There has also been some chatter of Cook potentially holding out until a deal is reached. This is nothing new to the NFL and one could understand why Cook might elect to do so. The shelf life of running backs in the football nowadays isn't getting any longer and him wanting to capitalize on his last two seasons with the Bills while he still can makes a lot of sense from his perspective. Now it's just a matter of if the Bills or if anyone else in the league wants to fit the bill.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily