Bills RB James Cook Repeated One Word Eight Times To Explain Why He Refused to Practice
Buffalo Bills starting running back James Cook has been open about his desire for a contract extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. The Florida State product still showed up to training camp, though, and was a full participant in the first week of camp. On Sunday, Cook appeared to escalate matters and used one word to explain why.
Cook arrived at Bills practice on Sunday in street clothes and was seen by reporters walking around during practice but never participated. Then Cook spoke to the media and was asked straight-up why he wasn't practicing. His response consisted of one word: "Business."
According to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News, Cook repeated the word "business" eight times during his interviews when asked why he wasn't practicing today, if he planned to practice tomorrow and other various queries.
At the start of camp Cook had a similarly blunt answer when asked why he was attending if he wanted a new deal, saying he liked his money and didn't want to get fined for missing camp. It seems his stance may have shifted, although by at least showing up to practice Cook is making it hard for the Bills to fine him. Furthermore the running back has already said he's confident a deal will be struck, whether it's in Buffalo or elsewhere.
On that note, Fitzgerald later reported the Bills had no comment on Cook's attendance and subsequent lack of participation.
Cook is valuable to the Bills' offense and is now making it clear he's comfortable getting uncomfortable to get the deal he wants.