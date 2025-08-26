Georgia's Matchup Against Marshall Could Mark a Triumphant Return for WR Colbie Young
The Georgia Bulldogs' first matchup of the 2025 college football season could mark a triumphant return for wide receiver Colbie Young.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their long-awaited return, as the 2025 college football season begins. But while the Bulldogs' return is highly anticipated, there is one player in particular whose return has been in the making a little longer.
Wide receiver Colbie Young has not played a snap of football in nearly 10 months, as he was suspended midway through the 2024 season following a disorderly conduct arrest. The Bulldogs' pass catcher has since returned to the team and has been an integral member of Georgia's roster throughout the offseason.
Before his suspension, Young hauled in 11 catches for 149 yards and was showing tons of promise throughout the team's regular season. Unfortunately the suspension put a halt to his progress and his abscence was felt tremendously by Georgia's offense.
Now, with his legal case resolved, Young is set to return to the field of play on Saturday when the Dawgs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd. Should the Bulldogs' wide receiver turn in a preformance similar to his 2024 outings, Colbie Young's return could prove to be extremely triumphant.
Young and the rest of the Bulldogs will kick off against Marshall on Saturday, August 30th, at 3:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are currently nearly 40-point favorites to win this game and have not lost a home opener in Sanford Stadium since the 2011 season.
