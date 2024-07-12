Georgia's Sleeper for the 2024 College Football Season
A Georgia player fans don't need to sleep on for the upcoming college football season according to ESPN.
It's hard to fly under the radar at the University of Georgia. There's a lot of attention around the program with them being national title favorites, but at the same time, there are so many great players to know that not every player gets the love they deserve.
ESPN released an article that listed out their sleeper picks for every top 25 team in college football for the upcoming season. Georgia was listed at number one and defensive back Joenel Aguero was the name Mark Schlabach picked. Here is what he wrote about the second-year Bulldog.
"It's difficult to pick a sleeper from a roster loaded with former five-star prospects, but safety Joenel Aguero was limited last season because of a hamstring injury he suffered in preseason camp. He had seven tackles and one pass breakup in 12 games, contributing mostly on special teams and on defense in the fourth quarter of blowouts. He'll be counted on this season to compete for one of the two safety spots vacated by Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard. Aguero was the No. 3 safety prospect in the Class of 2023, according to ESPN Recruiting, and he has the speed and tackling ability to flourish at the star nickel position. -- Mark Schlabach"
Aguero's path to the field this season will be at the STAR position as opposed to playing in the second safety spot along with Malaki Starks this season. Georgia gave him a good bit of run at the STAR spot during the spring game as they will need a new face to step up there with Tykee Smith now in the NFL.
Georgia has a multitude of options to choose from that they have been working in at STAR this offseason, but Aguero seemed to be the first and top choice heading into this year. If he does lock down the starting job before week one, a lot of people will be excited to see what he can do as he holds a very special set of skills.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily