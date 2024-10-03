Georgia's Smael Mondon to Miss Auburn Game, What it Means for the Bulldogs
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon is going to miss the Auburn game so what does that mean for the Bulldogs?
On Wednesday, the official SEC injury reports were released for all conference games this weekend and Georgia had a starter pop up on the list. Linebacker Smael Mondon was listed as out for the Auburn game, so the Bulldogs will be down a starting linebacker for at least this weekend. So what does that mean for Georgia and who can fans expect to see on Saturday now?
First off, not having Mondon means the defense is down a veteran player. Mondon has been a contributor for the Bulldogs for the last few seasons. Mondon could have gone to the NFL draft last offseason but elected to return for another year. He's very much so a focal of the defense and certainly one for the linebacker unit, so not having him this weekend is a tough loss overall.
Regarding who fans can expect to see this weekend without Mondon on the field, Raylen Wilson will certainly get more reps. Wilson has been getting a good chunk of playing time this weekend, but his role just increased for the Auburn matchup. Terrell Foster is also another name to keep an eye on as he is a name sitting behind a group of starters right now at linebacker. Troy Bowles is another name that could very well see some action.
There could also be a chance that some of the true freshmen get some burn this weekend. Chris Cole and Justin Williams got some playing time against Clemson and Tennessee Tech earlier in the season and this might be another game where fans get a glimpse at them.
