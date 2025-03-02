Georgia's Tate Ratledge Posts Unreal Results at NFL Scouting Combine
Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has posted some unreal results at the NFL combine.
It's the final day of the NFL Combine which means it's the day offensive linemen in the class get to test and compete. The Georgia Bulldogs have four former players representing the program on Sunday: Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson, Xavier Truss and Dylan Fairchild. Ratledge has already begun testing and he has posted some unreal results.
Ratledge was a long-time starter for Georgia and remained as a mainstay in the starting lineup. He did deal with multiple injuries over his career, but when he was healthy, he was one of the most reliable offensive linemen Georgia had to offer. It's something NFL teams are always looking for.
Not only will Ratledge's film help his case though, his combine results will certainly boost his stock as well. The former Bulldog scored a 9.97 relative athletic score which ranked fifth out of 1,583 offensive guards from 1987 to 2025. Professional football teams are looking for big, long, fast and athletic, and Ratledge brings all of those traits to the table.
Tate Ratledge NFL Combine Results:
40 yard: 4.97
10-yard split: 1.72
Vertical : 32
Broad Jump : 9'05
Height: 6064
Weight: 308
Hand: 1038
Arm: 3228
Wing: 7928
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily