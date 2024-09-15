Georgia's Win Over Kentucky Should Be Nothing New For Bulldog Fans
The Georgia Bulldogs' one-point win over the unranked Wildcats certainly gave fans a scare. But this isn't the first time.
The Georgia Bulldogs eeked out a win last night over the unranked Kentucky Wildcats as they won their first SEC matchup of the 2024 season and made it into their bye week with a perfect 3-0 record.
Heading into the game, Georgia was a more than 20-point favorite to dominate the Wildcats on their home turf. However, things did not go according to plan, as the Dawgs won by the smallest margin of victory possible and trailed for the majority of the game. With such a poor preformance on the road, many fans and experts have begun to raise major concerns about the Bulldogs' 2024 season. However, Saturday's scare isn't exactly the first time we have seen Georgia struggle in the regular season. In fact, regular season scares have become a regular part of Georgia's schedule over the last three years.
The first instance of a major "scare" came during the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship season when the Dawgs headed into Missouri. Georgia entered the game undefeated with the No. 1 ranking in the nation, while Missouri was unranked with multiple losses. Despite being nearly 30-point favorites, the Bulldogs found themselves down two scores in the fourth quarter, facing a disastrous upset. The team's fortune would eventually turn, however, as 14 unanswered points would propel Georgia past the Tigers on the road. The Dawgs would go on to score 40 points in each of their next three games while holding opponents to an average of 10 points per game.
The second example was during the 2023 season when the Bulldogs traveled to Auburn as 14.5-point favorites over the unranked Tigers. A massive victory for the Dawgs would not be the case though, as Auburn led the majority of the game and held a lead as large as 10 points at one point. Once again, however, the Dawgs would come crawling back (thanks to the help of Brock Bowers) to eventually emerge victorious 27-20. The following week the Bulldogs' offense would hang 50 points on the 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats and would ultimately finish the regular season undefeated.
The common trend over the past three seasons seems to be that there is at least one game on Georgia's schedule where the Dawgs turn in a wildly uncharacteristic performance and nearly suffer a massive upset. The other trend of these head-scratchers is that they all happen within the first five games of the season, they all take place on the road, and they are all against SEC opponents. A trend that would give Georgia fans some hope, however, is that following these games, the Bulldogs often turn in one of their better performances of that season. The Bulldogs' next game is of course against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
