Georgia Safety Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Walter Blanchard (28), defensive back Jake Pope (22), Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) and place kicker Peyton Woodring (91) celebrate after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
/ Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country will start announcing their plans regarding the transfer portal and the NFL draft. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs, who are currently in the hunt for a national title.

Georgia was very active in the transfer portal last season as they had a good number of players leave the roster while also adding to their roster via the portal. It has become a large phenomenon in college football that all football programs have to deal with every offseason. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9th and will remain open until Dec. 28th. There will also be a window that opens during the spring time, but that isn't until late April.

The latest Bulldog to enter is safety Jake Pope. Pope spent just one season on the roster in Athens after having transferred from Alabama.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:

  • Julian Humphrey, DB
  • Michael Jackson III, WR
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Sam M'Pemba, Edge

