Georgia Safety KJ Bolden Reveals He Underwent Surgery Ahead of the 2025 CFB Season
Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden recently revealed that he underwent surgery before the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of the 2025 season and are looking to earn their second straight appearance in the 12-team College Football Playoff. As the Dawgs look to sustain (and build upon) last year's success, they will rely on a handful of extremely talented players.
One player the Bulldogs will surely count on is KJ Bolden, a sophomore defensive back. Bolden is one of the more vocal leaders within the defense and has already turned in a handful of impressive outings throughout the 2025 regular season.
In his seven starts this year, Bolden has accounted for 33 total tackles and an interception. His play style has garnered praise from fellow teammates, opposing coaches, and even fans.
But while Bolden's confident leadership and style of play have become something to expect for Georgia fans, the young defensive back recently made a somewhat surprising revelation about a procedure he underwent ahead of the 2025 season.
Georgia Safety KJ Bolden Reveals He Underwent Surgery Prior to 2025 Season
Bolden revealed during an episode of I AM ATHLETE that he underwent surgery on his eyes due to vision problems in his right eye. The safety also revealed that his vision problems hindered him throughout the 2024 season.
"I just got my eyes done. I had eye surgery," said Bolden. "Last year, I couldn't see. People don't know that, but last year I played blind. My right eye was blurry, so I could only see out of one eye."
Bolden did not reveal specific details regarding the procedure, and an exact date for the surgery is unknown. However, the revelation provides an interesting wrinkle to the safety's 2025 season.
Despite his self-diagnosed blindness, Bolden was a mainstay in the Bulldogs' defensive backfield his freshman year and finished the 2024 season with 59 total tackles and an interception.
While eye surgery may not be the most significant of operations, Bolden's ability to undergo surgery in the offseason (while playing through an ailment last year) and have little to no drop-off in production is a major statement towards his style of play.
Bolden and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to continue their success thus far, as they look to remain in contention for both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. The Dawgs' next matchup is set to take place on Saturday, November 1st, against the Florida Gators.