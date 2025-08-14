Georgia’s KJ Bolden Shares How He’s Investing in Younger Talent on Bulldogs’ Roster
Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden reveals how he has invested in the younger players within the roster.
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for another challenging schedule in 2025, the team will need to rely on the leadership qualities of its prominent players more than ever. But while the experience and leadership of veterans is crucial, developing young talent will be just as important to Georgia's success.
Bulldogs safety KJ is one of the returning leaders this season, after emerging as a star during his freshman year in 2024. As Bolden prepares for his new role in 2025, the safety recently revealed how he had been going about investing in younger talent.
"Just talk to them and get to know them. It doesn't always have to be about just football," said Bolden. "Ask about their family, how life's going, you know, just little things like that. That's how I try to approach the young guys. I don't always want to keep it football-related; I want to get to know them as a person. I feel like that helps you become stronger and more connected with somebody once you know their background, how they got here, and what's their why."
Bolden appeared in all 14 of Georgia's games during the 2024 season and is one of the few returning pieces of the Dawgs' secondary from just a year ago. As the sophomore prepares for another season with the program, his leadership and investment within the roster will be crucial to Georgia's success.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs are undefeated in season openers and are on a more-than-30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium.
