Georgia Safety Malaki Starks Selected by Cincinnati Bengals in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks is projected to land on the Cincinnati Bengals in the latest NFL Mock Draft.
The NFL Draft is less than a month away as organizations prepare to make selections that will decide the future of their respective franchises. With the countdown to the draft winding down, experts and analysts have begun submitting their predictions for how the first round will go.
According to the latest NFL Mock Draft by CBS. Starks is projected to land on the Cincinnati Bengals as the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This would mark the second consecutive year that the Bengals select a Georgia Bulldog in the first round, as they selected offensive lineman Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Starks was an impact player for Georgia since his first game as a Bulldog during his treu freshman year. He made an incredible interception against Oregon in 2022 and from that moment on, the rest was history. He finished his career with six interceptions, six tackles for loss and 197 total tackles. During his junior year, Starks moved anywhere from safety, to STAR or in the slot.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event will be available on both the NFL Network and ESPN.
