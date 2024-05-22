Georgia Schedule Ranked Among Nation's Toughest for 2024 Season
Georgia's 2024 schedule feature five opponents on the preseason top-25 list and has been ranked as the No. 13 toughest schedule in College Football for the season.
Georgia's 2024 schedule is the first time in which there are no longer divisions in the conference, meaning there are no longer standard and set opponents for the member schools. Now, schedules are far more randomized, with even further changes expected in the near future.
Georgia's 2024 slate features five teams ranked inside the Top 16 in the Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia hasn't played five ranked opponents in a regular season since Kirby Smart's first year as head coach. It's Kirby Smart's toughest schedule to date, with three road games against preseason top-6 football programs in Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss.
College Football Network recently released their strength of schedule rankings, where they placed Georgia 13th on the list.
Toughest Schedules in 2024
- Florida Gators
- Georgia Tech
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Houston
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Colorado
- Arkansas
- Purdue
- Mississippit State
- UCLA
- Georgia
- Wisconsin
- Arizona State
