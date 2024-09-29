Georgia Takes a Knock Back After Alabama Loss in Latest AP Poll Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs take a knock back after their loss to Alabama in the latest AP poll rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 42 regular season game win streak came to an end as Alabama defeated the Bulldogs by a final score of 41-34. Georgia was once down by 28 points in the ball game but managed to come back and take the lead in the fourth quarter. A quick strike from Alabama on one play the next drive and an interception in the end zone though ended the Dawgs' hopeful victorious comeback.
The general consensus around college football, despite the loss, is that Georgia is one of the best teams in college football along with Alabama. The Bulldogs have taken a bit of knock back in the rankings, but latest AP poll rankings still show that people believe Kirby Smart's football team is still one of the best in the country.
AP Poll Week Six Rankings:
- Alabama
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV
Georgia still has games against Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss later in the season and the loss to Alabama gives them a little bit less wiggle room down the stretch. However, that also means the Bulldogs still have opportunities to prove themselves and lock themselves in as one of the best teams in the country.
