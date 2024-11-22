Dawgs Daily

Georgia Tech Will Come To Town Fully Rested vs Georgia

Brooks Austin

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key after a NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Georgia won 37-14. News Joshua L Jones
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key after a NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Georgia won 37-14.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate makes it's way back to Athens, Georgia on Thanksgiving weekend. However, unlike the usual Saturday afair, this year's rivalry matchup has been moved to Friday following Thanksgiving. The Georgia Bulldogs will enter the football game with just six games of rest, whereas the Yellow Jackets — having played Thursday night against NC State — with an extra day of rest.

Even with the extra two days of rest for the Yellow Jackets, the Bulldogs are currently projected to be somewhere near a three-touchdown favorite in Athens. It'll be a Friday night game under the lights against a rival opponent that's rebuilding.

Tech is inside the top-20 in recruiting for the first time in nearly twenty years, and they are a (7-4) football team that features two quarterbacks in Haynes King and the emerging freshman Aaron Philo. King finished Thursday night's game against NC State with (9) rushing attempts, and freshman Aaron Philo 265 passing yards on (33) attempts.

