Georgia The Most Complete Title Contender for 2024
The Georgia Bulldogs are the most complete title contender for the 2024 college football season.
Heading into the 2024 college football season, there are a handful of teams that can likely be labeled as legitimate national title contenders. A good portion of that thought is opinion-based but just by taking a look at the odds for each program to win the national title this season, the list of teams can be cut down to six teams. Amongst that list of teams, one program stands out more than the rest.
According to Fan Duel, these are the teams with the top six odds to win the national title: Georgia (+300), Ohio State (+400), Oregon (+800), Texas (+850), Alabama (+1500) and Ole Miss (+1500). The Bulldogs are listed as a favorite and while some may think that has a lot to do with the program's recent success and them having the best head coach in the sport right now, it also has to do with them arguably being the most complete team in the country.
Let's first take a look at what questions remain for Georgia. Most would tell you the burning question right now is who are the starting cornerbacks going to be. Daylen Everette is the returning starter from last year so he will likely be one and then it's a battle between Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris. Both Harris and Humphrey saw a good bit of playing time last year and were very effective when on the field. So while it remains a question, it doesn't feel like the Bulldogs will be lacking at that spot. Not to mention former five-star and true freshman Ellis Robinson can also be thrown into that conversation as someone who could see the field as well. A lot of good options to choose from.
Another question that might pop up is Georgia's receiving corps. The Bulldogs lost Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to the NFL offseason, both of which were starters. A new wrinkle has also been thrown in as Rara Thomas, who was expected to be the starter at X, has been indefinitely suspended from the team. However, Dillon Bell who burst on the scene last year can be plugged in at that spot until Miami transfer Colbie Young takes over the spot and then it's a conglomeration of veteran receivers Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett being plugged in at the other spots with Anthony Evans who had a breakout string of games to close out the 2023 season and Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys waiting right behind them as well. Again, a reasonable question on the roster but with a lot of potential answers and options to work with.
Outside of those two things, there are no other questions. Georgia returns quarterback Carson Beck who led the SEC in passing yards last year, safety Malaki Starks who is one of the best defenders in the country, defensive lineman Mykel Williams who is a bonafide first-round pick, the offensive line is littered with NFL talent, the running back room will be a very strong unit once Branson Robinson is fully back from injury, the defensive line returned Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse while also bringing in South Carolina transfer Xavier McCleod and the linebacker core is littered with immense talent as always. A very complete team for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.
Now let's look at the other programs on the list. Starting with Ohio State, they arguably have the second-best roster right behind Georgia, but even they have a question at quarterback. The Buckeyes brought Will Howard from Kansas State after Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse. Ohio State has been known for having elite quarterback play, but does Howard fit that role? The running game will be a strong point for them this season but winning a national title requires great quarterback play, and the question remains if Ohio State will have that.
Oregon gets thrown into national title conversations due to both Dan Lanning proving to be a great head coach and what they did in the transfer portal this offseason. However, they lost three defensive backs to the NFL draft this past year and they ranked 54th in passing defense. The Ducks brought in four transfers to help carry the load but the question remains on top of how the program will handle being in the Big Ten this season.
Texas has a handful of questions. The Longhorns lost Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat to the NFL on the defensive line which they will need to replace, the secondary ranked 116th in passing defense last year and it didn't look to be that much better in the spring game and they lost AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy to the NFL as well. They tapped into the portal to get some help at all those positions, but will it be enough to keep them in the upper tier of the sport this season?
Alabama's question is what will the secondary look like? Malachi Moore returns and will be a starter but they lost Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry on top of Caleb Downs transferring to Ohio State. The Crimson Tide have always had great players in the secondary, but this year might be a different story. Domani Jackson and Keon Sabb can help soften the blow, but they're also an injury away from having to tap into the freshman class. It's also Kalen Deboer's first season as head coach at Alabama and winning a national in your first year at any program is not an easy thing to do.
Finally, Ole Miss went the mercenary route in the transfer portal this offseason and snagged anyone and everyone they could. Outside of the question of "Can Lane Kiffin win big games?" The question for Ole Miss will continue to be can the defense be national title caliber? History shows that you must have a top-35 scoring defense to win a national title. They ranked 40th last season so maybe the transfer portal help can move them up five spots, but the Rebels will have to prove it first before any stock is bought into it.
