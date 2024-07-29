Georgia Football Depth Chart Preview: Preseason Projection for Offense
Georgia starts up fall camp this week and the roster is loaded down with talent. Their are headline worthy names on both sides of the ball, but the real question is who the starters and contributors will be this season. The Bulldogs are blessed with a lot of depth this season and that is shown throughout the depth chart. Here is where we believe the depth chart sits at every position for the Bulldogs ahead of fall camp:
QB:
- Carson Beck
- Gunner Stockton
- Jaden Rashada
- Ryan Puglisi
Beck continues to be raved about this offseason after leading the SEC in passing yards in his first season as the starter. The big question for this group is how much Stockton will get to play this season, and what has his offseason development looked like? With Beck on the verge of heading off to the NFL, the more questions Georgia can answer about the rest of the names in the room before the 2025 season, the better off they will be.
RB:
- Trevor Etienne
- Roderick Robinson
- Branson Robinson
Etienne is expected to add an element to Georgia's running game this season that the Bulldogs arguably haven't had since D'Andre Swift was on campus. Make a guy miss and punch it for six. Fans got a feel for that during the spring game this year. R. Robinson is expected to start out as the number two with B. Robinson working back from injury, but he could very well be back full go sooner rather than later. Behind those three names, it's Cash Jones and a group of freshmen fighting for reps: Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips. Frazier very well could insert himself into the mix at some point this season.
WR - X:
- Dillon Bell
- Colbie Young
Rara Thomas was expected to be the starter at X this season before his suspension, which now plugs Bell into this spot. Georgia has shown the propensity to utilize Bell at the X spot in games before like they did against Tennessee in 2023. However, if Young is everything he is advertised to be as a vertical big-body threat, he could take over that spot and Bell will plug and play all over the field.
WR - Z:
- Arian Smith
- London Humphreys
Smith has been an electric player for the Bulldogs over the years with his world-class speed, but some drops and inconsistent play in 2023 left some questions. If he can get back to his explosive play style this season, he will be a familiar name at Z with Vanderbilt transfer Humphreys right behind him. True freshman Nitro Tuggle is another name to consider here if the Bulldogs ever start tapping in behind the two-deep at this spot. Could also see some packages where Bell is utilized at this spot with Young at X.
WR - $:
- Dominic Lovett
- Anthony Evans
Georgia has a lot of potential at the slot this year. Lovett is expected to have a massive season in year two with the Bulldogs after transferring from Missouri, and if he is making defenders miss after the catch like he was after the spring game, then he will be a massive threat for Georgia. Evans surged onto the scene last season and is expected to take a jump forward this year with more experience. Two really good options for Beck to work with from the pocket and a lot of potential for explosive plays at this spot.
TE:
- Oscar Delp
- Benjamin Yurosek
- Lawson Luckie
Georgia took a depth hit this offseason at tight end after Pearce Sprulin had to medically retire from football, but they filled that void by bringing in Yurosek from Stanford. Delp has been patiently waiting his turn to be the headliner in this group after being behind Brock Bowers for the last couple of seasons, so he could have a breakout type of season. Yurosek has already received love from the NFL and he could play a do-it-all role at tight end this season. Luckie sits at the third spot on the depth chart, but Jaden Reddell should also be mentioned in this conversation after a very impressive spring.
LT:
- Earnest Greene
- Jamal Meriweather
Georgia remains in a good spot at left tackle entering this season. Greene was a very consistent and good starter for Georgia last season and is expected to do the same this year while also pushing for some rise in his NFL draft stock. Meriweather sits right behind him after redshirting in 2023 but if the Bulldogs ever have to call his number this season, fans can still expect high-caliber play at the position.
LG:
- Dylan Fairchild
- Micah Morris
An absolutely loaded-down spot on the roster. Fairchild exploded onto the scene last year and NFL scouts are already chomping at the bit for him to start his professional football career. Morris sitting right behind him is as good as a two on the depth chart as it gets. Two very good football players and both are expected to get playing time this season.
Center:
- Jared Wilson
- Drew Bobo/Tate Ratledge
Wilson steps into the starting role with Sedrick Van Pran now in the NFL. Wilson is described as a very athletic and versatile athlete at the center spot. There might be a bit of a drop off at this position this year which is nearly impossible to avoid after losing a player like Van Pran, but if Wilson plays up to expectations, the Dawgs will still be elite at center. Bobo is listed at the number two spot, but if Georgia had to plug someone else in at center in the middle of a game, Ratledge would likely bump over.
RG:
- Tate Ratledge
- Daniel Calhoun
An immense amount of experience at right guard with Ratledge as the starter, but the biggest news for Georgia here is Calhoun already tapping into the two deep. He was one of many high-caliber offesnive line prospects that the Bulldogs brought in this offseason. He had a great spring this year and fans can be excited about Calhoun being on the roster for the next few years, especially with Ratledge expected to leave the roster for the NFL after this season.
RT:
- Xavier Truss
- Monroe Freeling
Another position that Georgia has a lot of experience at after Truss announced his return. The veteran players always get the nod in these situations and Truss has earned his right to be the starter at right tackle this year. However, Freeling looked good when he stepped in during the Vanderbilt game last year and he sits closely behind Truss entering the season. Two really good options for Georgia to work with at right tackle this year.
