Georgia Tight End Oscar Delp a Breakout Candidate for 2024 Season
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp is a breakout candidate for the 2024 college football season.
Georgia lost some key contributors on offense this offseason but the biggest one occurred in the tight end room. Brock Bowers departed for the NFL after three incredible seasons with the Bulldogs and now it's time for someone else to step into the top role. The headliner of the group now focuses in on junior Oscar Delp.
PFF released a list of breakout candidates for the 2024 college football season and Delp made the list. Delp made a name for himself as a freshman when he filled in for Darnell Washington in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State and took positive strides last year behind Bowers. Now as the top Dawg in the room, he could be in store for a massive season.
"It will be hard for any tight end to follow in the footsteps of Brock Bowers — or any Georgia tight end, for that matter. But Delp certainly has the talent to do so. We saw him featured in the Bulldogs offense to a degree last year, especially while Bowers was out. He finished the season with 284 receiving yards and three scores across 24 catches to finish with a 66.3 PFF grade. Exactly 50% of his yardage came after the catch, and he forced five missed tackles across those 24 catches. But Delp certainly has the talent to do so. We saw him featured in the Bulldogs offense to a degree last year, especially while Bowers was out. We will likely see him get a much larger target share this year. It’ll be on Delp to make the most of it and raise that overall grade," the article said"
Delp will likely split starting reps with Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek, but after spending two years in the offensive system, Delp looks to be the favorite to have a massive season out of the tight end room.
