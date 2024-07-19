Georgia Voted Number One Team in SEC, Predicted to Win Conference
The Georgia Bulldogs have been voted by SEC media as the top team in the conference and to win the conference championship.
SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas wrapped up on Thursday and media in attendance cashed in their votes for conference rankings and who they predict to win the conference. The Georgia Bulldogs were tabbed as the top team in the conference and received 165 votes to win the conference championship. The next highest was Texas with 27 votes.
Georgia has been receiving a lot of love this offseason and it's not hard to figure out why. They return quarterback Carson Beck who led the SEC in passing yards as a first-year starter, safety Malaki Starks is considered one of the best defenders in all of college football and defensive lineman Mykel Williams has potential first overall pick buzz around his name.
The program also loaded up on offense weapons this offseason by landing several wide receivers from the transfer portal, tight end Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford and running back Trevor Etienne from Florida. On top of that, Georgia is also expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the country yet again, with a lot of experience up front. It's a roster that is made ti withstand the grind of an SEC schedule.
SEC Preseason Media Poll:
- Georgia
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt
