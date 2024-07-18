NFL Draft Evaluation Comapres Georgia's Carson Beck to a Manning
Daniel Jeremiah's latest NFL draft evaluation compared Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to a Manning brother.
Even though the 2024 college football season has not started yet, people are already looking ahead at the 2025 NFL draft class. One of the headliners in the group is Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who many expect to the first overall pick. He has just one season as a starter under his belt and one NFL draft evaluator looked back at the tape to do a deep dive on Beck as a prospect.
Daniel Jeremiah released a very in-depth draft profile on Beck on NFL.com and it was littered with information - what he likes about Beck, what Beck needs to work on, etc. One of the other things that was included was a player comparison, and it was a very prestigious one. Here is who Jeremiah compared Beck to:
"Beck was measured by scouts in the spring at 6-3 7/8 and 233 pounds. Considering his size, talent and play style, he reminds me of Eli Manning coming out of Ole Miss. Like Manning, Beck excels from the pocket and plays to his size. Eli was a little underappreciated during his career, but he won his first title with a good rushing attack in an offense that required him to make plays in key moments. I see a similar trajectory for Beck at Georgia."
Perhaps not the Manning brother most people want to be compared to but getting your name mentioned in the same sentence as the Manning family means you're doing something right. Beck is a very analytical and process oriented quarterback and that matches up with the play style of both Eli and Peyton.
Another tidbit in the article Georgia fans might enjoy is what Jeremiah's biggest takeaway about Beck was, and it's one that many Bulldog fans love most about Beck and why they will be rooting for him for the rest of time regardless of where he ends up.
"Beck could have transferred earlier in his career, but he chose to wait his turn for three seasons before winning the starting job last season. I believe his patience is about to be rewarded. He has all the tools to be a top draft pick and the talent around him should lead to a deep postseason run for the Bulldogs. The SEC is stacked, but I came away very impressed with the overall depth and talent of the Georgia roster. Beck is easily the most talented UGA passer since Matthew Stafford departed after the 2008 season and I can't wait to study his play this fall."
