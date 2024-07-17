Georgia Newcomer Named Team's X-Factor for College Football Season
Georgia football newcomer Benjamin Yurosek named the team's X-Factor by ESPN.
The Georgia Bulldogs went searching into the transfer portal this offseason for some offensive firepower. They brought in multiple wide receivers and tight end Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford. Brock Bowers is now in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders, so Georgia was going to have to find a way to make up his production, and while that's not possible to do with just one player, a conglomerate of players might be able to accomplish that. And that's what one major news outlet believes Yurosek will help with this season.
ESPN released their list of X-Factors for the upcoming college football season for the top 25 teams. Georgia sat at the top and Yurosek was the player they tabbeas the X-Fcator. He missed a good portion of last season due to injury, but when healthy, he was a threat for the Cardinals. Here is what they wrote about him:
"Quarterback Carson Beck loves throwing to tight ends, and the Bulldogs like to use two-TE sets more than most FBS teams. That won't be as easy this season with two-time Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Georgia reloaded its tight ends room with Stanford transfer Yurosek and highly regarded freshmen Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich. Yurosek, a graduate transfer, is an intriguing prospect. He had 108 catches for 1,342 yards with five touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinal. Last season, he was limited to 16 catches for 239 yards with one touchdown and missed the final six games because of a shoulder injury. Stanford's shaky play at quarterback -- it ranked next-to-last in the Pac-12 in QB rating (113.9) and passing touchdowns (11) last season -- also didn't help. Oscar Delp will probably be the starting tight end, and Yurosek's pass-catching skills and ability to run should get him on the field early and often if he picks up the offense smoothly. --Mark Schlabach
Both Delp and Yurosek are expected to have big seasons this year and if they both take off like people expect them to, Georgia might end up having the best tight end room in the country yet again, even with Bowers in the NFL now.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily