Georgia vs Alabama: College Gameday Crew Makes Predictions
College gameday crew makes their predictions for the Georgia vs Alabama game.
The anticipation and wait are almost over for the 2024 edition of the Georgia vs Alabama matchup. Both teams are 3-0 heading into this highly anticipated matchup and the betting odds for this game indicate a typical Georgia vs Bama game.
This year's game will have a different look and feel to it. Nick Saban will not be on the other sideline across from Kirby Smart for the first time in Smart's career and Georgia will be making the trip to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2020. This is the first of three keynote road trips Georgia will be making this season as they will also travel to Texas and Ole Miss later in the year.
With that said, the college gameday crew has made their predictions for the game:
Georgia vs Alabama: College Gameday Picks:
- Desmond Howard: Alabama
- Pat McAfee: Alabama
- Mrs. Terry: Alabama
- Lee Corso: Alabama
- Nick Saban: Alabama
*Kirk Hersbtriet is calling the game and did not make a prediction as a result*
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily